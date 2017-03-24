Love does not work like the movies

When you grow up in an unhealthy family, what you learn most is what not to do, who you don’t want to be, and how you don’t want to relate to people you love.

Maybe you don’t remember: You made a promise to yourself as a child. You said things to yourself like, “When I grow up, I’m going to be nice to my kids.”

A lot of us started planning our weddings 20 years before they happened. We dreamed of the family we’d have and how it would make everyone happy and everything okay. Maybe it worked out just like you planned.

But I doubt it.

One of my favorite Facebook memes: “What screws you up is the image in your head of how it’s supposed to be.”

I explain partnerships and parenting to my clients this way: “You’re just like me – you were raised by unhealthy people. This image you have in your head about how healthy relationships are supposed to work…where’d that come from?

Answers I’ve collected over the years range from the Waltons to the Cosbys to Boy Meets World. We learned about love through sit coms and romantic comedies. TV and movies were our default teachers of how it should be. We were children and young adults watching romanticized shows in which everyone’s problems were resolved in half an hour. Everyone was good to each other: no one ever yelled, nobody got drunk and made a scene. Nobody got divorced and nobody ever got hit.

What’s most amazing to me is that most of us have never connected that what we were learning was a scripted version of ideal marriages and families that doesn’t exist anywhere.

Rude awakenings: Maybe you fell in love. Maybe you started a family long before you even grew up. Maybe you found yourself in a partnership that’s a lot like your parent’s. Maybe you’re like me and learned all your lessons the hardest possible way.

I was married at 20. That’s laughable to me looking back. As if I knew anything about how to live or love myself, much less be a partner to my wife. I was a dad at 21 and again at 22. That seems so insane to me now. I’m 49 and I have days where I think maybe I’m ready now. I was a kid raising kids.

If you’re anything like me, whenever you didn’t know what to do, you just did the opposite of what your parents did and hoped for the best. Even if things turned out okay, you’re still always scared and convinced you’re not doing it right.

The more insecure we are, the more we compare ourselves to others. This never works because it always seems like everyone else knows what they’re doing. My friend Pat Lemieux wrote a piece some time ago about Facebook families and how perfect a family seems in posed pictures.

So, a few thoughts from a guy about to celebrate 29 years of loving the same woman, and about to celebrate the 27th and 28th birthdays of two amazing adult children: