RIP Chester Bennington

Linkin’ Park front man Chester Bennington completed suicide yesterday. He died alone by hanging. To those familiar with his life and music, this news is tragic but not altogether surprising. Chester had been open about the impact of abuse in his childhood and the problems created in his life by his use of drugs and alcohol.

His death comes on the heels of his friend Chris Cornell taking his life in May. In an open letter to his friend, Chester wrote:

“Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that’s what we all are.”

In their latest album, One More Light, Linkin Park went in a completely new direction from their past music. The song, “Heavy” is so clearly autobiographical. It’s a song about the struggles of recovery from both trauma and addiction and the video leaves no room for interpretation. The lyrics appear below, right after a brief sentiment:

“Who cares if one more light goes out in the sky of a million stars? Well, I do.” Linkin Park

Me too. I care and I hate losing my heroes (locally or in stardom) to the destruction of mental illness and addiction. It’s time to love and actively support each other more. I’m more than tired of losing people I love.

“Heavy” – Linkin Park

I don’t like my mind right now

Stacking up problems that are so unnecessary

Wish that I could slow things down

I wanna let go but there’s comfort in the panic

And I drive myself crazy

Thinking everything’s about me

Yeah, I drive myself crazy

‘Cause I can’t escape the gravity

You say that I’m paranoid

But I’m pretty sure the world is out to get me

It’s not like I make the choice

To let my mind stay so fucking messy

I know I’m not the center of the universe

But you keep spinning ’round me just the same

