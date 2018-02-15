Worthwhile responses to tragedy

I don’t care what your politics are.
I care about you,
your children,
our community,
and our world.
I don’t care if you think guns should be banned
Or whether there should be armed guards in schools.
I care about your mental health
And your spirit
And whether you’re ok
Are you ok?
I don’t care to discuss
The handful of things that divide us
I want to talk the millions that unite us
And what we all love and need
I want to talk about Macklemore
And Wednesday Mornings
Because it’s the only thing that makes sense to me
In response to hate
He said, “I will love more.”
In response to loss
He said, “I will give more.”
Personal responsibility, to me:
I will focus less on what needs to change
In the world
And more on what needs to change in me
Have I failed to invest in a child?
Have I predisposed others to harm
through oversight or ambivalence?
Have I not recognized
my brothers and sisters in need?
So, I pledge
If you see me looking down
on others
It will only be to lift them up.
Is it a cliché for me to send my love and prayers?
I will send them anyway
Is it corny for me to say that only love can restore us?
I will say so anyway.
More importantly,
I will live my life accordingly