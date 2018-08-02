Is it ok to hate perpetrators?

To those who abuse, assault,

and otherwise, harm

for personal gain or pleasure,

I’m thinking about you today

because I am tired.

It’s a good kind of tired.

I’ve been busy

serving your children,

your former partners,

those you bullied.

Helping them fix themselves and grieve

I’ve been doing it for a long time.

This is not self-pity, nor the whining

of a burned-out social worker.

This is simply reflection

As evidenced by simple truth:

Anyone I might be describing

is assuredly not reading this.

Because, why would you?

People like me seek

accountability and reparations

from people like you.

But people like you

are consistent.

You never come through.

I used to be unspeakably angry with you.

I stopped that because

it was a barrier to serving

people like me

who survived.

I learned how to let go

And yet every day, there’s more

to release.

Choosing to forgive our abusers

Is not about helping them feel better

Nor does it mean that we’re saying it’s ok.

Forgiveness can be selfish and

It is how we become progressively free

of what they instilled and made us believe.

It’s ok to hate

But do it fully

and passionately

Rage destroys

those who carry it

Let go.

Let go.

Let go.

I promise:

You won’t miss it when it’s gone.