The pros and prose of recovery

Below is one of the loveliest bits of poetry I’ve read in a very long time. As an added bonus it’s about recovery and it’s written by my new friend, Kate Lynn Tripodi
I Remember ❤
I remember the day I met you..
I was young, happy, and carefree;
I remember my life was great back then,
I think you would agree.
I remember in the years to follow,
Our relationship grew strong;
I remember the moment in my life when
All the good went wrong.
I remember the day my life fell apart,
And how I lost all hope;
I remember how that was when my
New best friend was dope.
I remember I wasn’t being the mom
You all knew I could be;
I remember how bad I wished I could,
But dope wouldn’t let me free.
I remember how bad I made you worry,
And lose a lot of sleep;
I remember how bad I wanted to stop,
But my addiction ran so deep.
I remember you always knew deep down,
That I would succeed;
I remember feeling way too scared
To get the help in need.
I remember your tone of voice,
And how frustrated you would be;
I remember being so mad at you,
But deep down I was mad at me.
I remember the day that I finally found
Just enough strength;
I remember being ready to give my all,
No matter what the length.
I remember for me to do this right,
I had to give my all;
I remember how many times
It felt easier just to fall.
I remember the day I smiled again
As I looked into the mirror;
I remember how being sober now,
Made me think much clearer.
I remember how proud you all were of me,
The day the devil let me free…