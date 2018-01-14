The pros and prose of recovery

Addiction, , , , , , ,
By

Below is one of the loveliest bits of poetry I’ve read in a very long time. As an added bonus it’s about recovery and it’s written by my new friend, Kate Lynn Tripodi

I Remember ❤

I remember the day I met you..
I was young, happy, and carefree;
I remember my life was great back then,
I think you would agree.

I remember in the years to follow,
Our relationship grew strong;
I remember the moment in my life when
All the good went wrong.

I remember the day my life fell apart,
And how I lost all hope;
I remember how that was when my
New best friend was dope.

I remember I wasn’t being the mom
You all knew I could be;
I remember how bad I wished I could,
But dope wouldn’t let me free.

I remember how bad I made you worry,
And lose a lot of sleep;
I remember how bad I wanted to stop,
But my addiction ran so deep.

I remember you always knew deep down,
That I would succeed;
I remember feeling way too scared
To get the help in need.

I remember your tone of voice,
And how frustrated you would be;
I remember being so mad at you,
But deep down I was mad at me.

I remember the day that I finally found
Just enough strength;
I remember being ready to give my all,
No matter what the length.

I remember for me to do this right,
I had to give my all;
I remember how many times
It felt easier just to fall.

I remember the day I smiled again
As I looked into the mirror;
I remember how being sober now,
Made me think much clearer.

I remember how proud you all were of me,
The day the devil let me free…

 

 

Jim LaPierre

About Jim LaPierre

Jim LaPierre LCSW CCS is the Executive Director of Higher Ground Services in Brewer, Maine. He is a Recovery Ally, mental health therapist and addictions counselor. He specializes in facilitating recovery (whether from addiction, trauma, depression, anxiety, or past abuse) overcome obstacles, and improve their quality of life. Jim offers a limited amount of online therapy to those with very flexible schedules.