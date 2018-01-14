The pros and prose of recovery

Below is one of the loveliest bits of poetry I’ve read in a very long time. As an added bonus it’s about recovery and it’s written by my new friend, Kate Lynn Tripodi

I Remember ❤

I remember the day I met you..

I was young, happy, and carefree;

I remember my life was great back then,

I think you would agree.

I remember in the years to follow,

Our relationship grew strong;

I remember the moment in my life when

All the good went wrong.

I remember the day my life fell apart,

And how I lost all hope;

I remember how that was when my

New best friend was dope.

I remember I wasn’t being the mom

You all knew I could be;

I remember how bad I wished I could,

But dope wouldn’t let me free.

I remember how bad I made you worry,

And lose a lot of sleep;

I remember how bad I wanted to stop,

But my addiction ran so deep.

I remember you always knew deep down,

That I would succeed;

I remember feeling way too scared

To get the help in need.

I remember your tone of voice,

And how frustrated you would be;

I remember being so mad at you,

But deep down I was mad at me.

I remember the day that I finally found

Just enough strength;

I remember being ready to give my all,

No matter what the length.

I remember for me to do this right,

I had to give my all;

I remember how many times

It felt easier just to fall.

I remember the day I smiled again

As I looked into the mirror;

I remember how being sober now,

Made me think much clearer.

I remember how proud you all were of me,

The day the devil let me free…